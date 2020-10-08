Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,314 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $28,368,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,435,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,495,000 after buying an additional 714,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.61.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

