Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $43.50 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,632 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 4.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $43,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $193.82. The company had a trading volume of 168,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,225. The firm has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

