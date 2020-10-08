Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.21. 115,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

