Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys 7,260 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,166 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. VMware makes up approximately 3.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned 0.05% of VMware worth $31,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in VMware by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,547 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,736 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $49,726,000 after acquiring an additional 88,361 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,838 shares of company stock worth $12,776,591 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.46. 22,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,553. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

