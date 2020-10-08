Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) Trading Up 4.7%

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (LON:GHG)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.93). Approximately 18,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 63,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.60 ($0.88).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79.

About Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG)

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services, Pharma, and Medical Insurance segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies under the GPC and Pharmadepot brand names.

