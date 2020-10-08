Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

GMALY opened at $12.01 on Friday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

