Geeq One Day Volume Hits $350,996.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $350,996.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00003952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00253672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00086392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.01520563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00155755 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,066,665 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.