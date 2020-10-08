Gear4music (LON:G4M) Hits New 1-Year High at $630.00

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 14894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.10).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gear4music in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 568.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 389.72.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

