GALAPAGOS NV/S’s (GLPG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLPG. HC Wainwright downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

GLPG stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.34. 3,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60 and a beta of 0.80. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.93.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

