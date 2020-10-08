FUTURAX 1-Day Volume Tops $10,461.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and IDEX. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $10,524.17 and approximately $10,461.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00077800 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000319 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00021166 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007957 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009402 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

