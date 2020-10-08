Fusion One Day Volume Reaches $2.91 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002643 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Bibox and Ethfinex. During the last week, Fusion has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $13.55 million and $2.91 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,140.52 or 1.01979014 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,510,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,940,491 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

