Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Aug (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Aug (NYSEARCA:FAUG) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.34. 30,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 26,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Aug stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Aug (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

