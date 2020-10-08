Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84). Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and a PE ratio of -16.63.

Fiske Company Profile (LON:FKE)

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.