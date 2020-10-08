First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03. 54 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 12.45% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

