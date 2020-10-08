Financial Analysis: TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) vs. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TIM Participacoes and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% Verizon Communications 14.76% 32.15% 6.87%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TIM Participacoes and Verizon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes 0 1 4 0 2.80 Verizon Communications 0 15 8 1 2.42

TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus price target of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 134.31%. Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $62.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.39%. Given TIM Participacoes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than Verizon Communications.

Dividends

TIM Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TIM Participacoes pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of TIM Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TIM Participacoes has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TIM Participacoes and Verizon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes $4.22 billion 1.39 $917.85 million $1.03 11.76 Verizon Communications $131.87 billion 1.85 $19.27 billion $4.81 12.29

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than TIM Participacoes. TIM Participacoes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats TIM Participacoes on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2018, it had 118.0 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

