Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.79 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, BitAsset, Bitrabbit and HitBTC. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $36.89 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,490,411 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Binance, Coinall, Bitrabbit, Coinsuper, BitMax, Bittrex, Korbit, HitBTC, KuCoin, Dcoin, MXC, BiKi, IDEX, BitAsset, Hotbit and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

