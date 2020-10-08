Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.65. 626,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,693,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.03. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

