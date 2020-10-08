EXMR FDN Hits Market Cap of $119,670.24 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $119,670.24 and approximately $23,812.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.29 or 0.04737200 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031099 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.