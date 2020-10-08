Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $175.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Get Exfo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.