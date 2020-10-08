Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Shares of Exfo stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,944. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.30.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

