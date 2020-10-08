Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 3,950 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

PSX stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 45,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

