Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 10,009 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,910 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,956 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 132,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

