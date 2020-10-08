Exeter Financial LLC Has $893,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,908 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $462,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 167.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 315,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,832. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

