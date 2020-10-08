Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,738,052. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

