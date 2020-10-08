Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 1.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,225. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,497 shares of company stock worth $4,585,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

