Exeter Financial LLC Buys 443 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.54. 254,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,628,160. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

