Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. 667,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,909,262. The stock has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

