Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Trading Down 0.8%

Escape Hunt PLC (LON:ESC) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.69 ($0.10). Approximately 4,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 326,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.88. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

