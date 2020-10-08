Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DEI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,656 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 366,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,484 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

