Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Albertsons Companies Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

ACI opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

