Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,750. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 151,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Equifax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Equifax by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.