EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $369.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $342.00 to $369.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.36.

EPAM opened at $344.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.95. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $344.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,245.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after acquiring an additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 42.6% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,366,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

