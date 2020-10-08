EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $2.63 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00024190 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Huobi and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,420,441 coins and its circulating supply is 936,720,430 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Kucoin, Coinsuper, QBTC, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, BitFlip, Cryptomate, Liqui, YoBit, BCEX, Bit-Z, Neraex, CoinBene, Bitbns, OEX, DragonEX, Coinone, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Zebpay, Coinrail, Tidebit, DigiFinex, Exmo, Hotbit, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, Coindeal, C2CX, Instant Bitex, Kuna, Upbit, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Binance, Rfinex, IDAX, CPDAX, ABCC, Koinex, Tidex, Ovis, GOPAX, LBank, Mercatox, Kraken, COSS, BtcTrade.im, CoinExchange, IDCM, EXX, Exrates, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Coinbe, Bilaxy, ZB.COM, Huobi, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Gate.io, RightBTC, DOBI trade, WazirX, Bibox, CoinEx, BigONE, BitMart, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

