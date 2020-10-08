Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.71.

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

TSE ESI traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.53. 200,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,521. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$194.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

