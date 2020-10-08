Elysium Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

