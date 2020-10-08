Elitium Hits Market Cap of $15.84 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Elitium has a market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $99,700.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00008732 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00252469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00036853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00085310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.01525894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00154740 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,657,571 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

