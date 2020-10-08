Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Eight Peaks Group PLC (LON:8PG) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 52,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 87,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $405,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Eight Peaks Group Company Profile (LON:8PG)

Eight Peaks Group PLC formerly known as Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation.

