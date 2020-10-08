Eight Capital Raises Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Price Target to C$2.10

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE NLC opened at C$1.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. Neo Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The company has a current ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 29.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Neo Lithium will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.