Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $81.74. 20,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $881,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,218.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,663 shares of company stock worth $26,160,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

