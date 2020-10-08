Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Educational Development had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.

EDUC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,626. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.76. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised Educational Development from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

