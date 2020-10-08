Edge Price Reaches $0.0291 on Exchanges (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $17.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, FCoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, Edge has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.51 or 0.04712186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, FCoin, Gate.io and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

