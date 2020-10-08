easyJet’s (EZJ) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 541 ($7.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 752 ($9.83) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 870.17 ($11.37).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 527 ($6.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 563.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 615.60. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,771 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,085 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,651.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

