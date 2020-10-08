Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Trading 3.4% Higher

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99). 69,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 32,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 million and a PE ratio of -29.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

