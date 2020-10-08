E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.73

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

About E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC)

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

