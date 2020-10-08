Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) Insider Buys £12,350 in Stock

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) insider Christine Montgomery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £12,350 ($16,137.46).

DIG opened at GBX 257 ($3.36) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $366.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.39. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 180.12 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 307 ($4.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

