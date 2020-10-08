DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

Shares of DSDVY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 66,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. DSV AS/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.