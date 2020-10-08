Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) & Baristas Coffee (NYSE:BCCI) Head to Head Analysis

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Drive Shack and Baristas Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75% Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Drive Shack and Baristas Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.29 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.40 Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 133.46 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Baristas Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Drive Shack.

Volatility and Risk

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.26, indicating that its share price is 526% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Drive Shack and Baristas Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Drive Shack currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.98%. Given Drive Shack’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Summary

Baristas Coffee beats Drive Shack on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

