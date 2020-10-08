Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Dev. (LON:DUPD) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Dev. Plc (LON:DUPD) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.14). 48,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 187,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.80 ($0.14).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

About Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Dev. (LON:DUPD)

Dragon – Ukrainian Properties & Development PLC (the 'Company') was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 23 February 2007. The Company's registered office is 2nd Floor, St Mary's Court, 20 Hill Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1EU and its principal place of business is Ukraine.

