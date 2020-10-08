DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

DP Aircraft I Ltd (LON:DPA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 116120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA)

DP Aircraft I Limited is a Guernsey-based holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to purchase, lease and then sell Boeing 787-8 Aircraft (the Assets). The Company makes its investment in aircraft through its subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey I Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey II Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited.

