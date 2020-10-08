Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 3.6% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $34,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

DG traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.51. 29,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,044. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $216.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.